Marksmen brought the car to a halt at the junction of King’s Road and Beaufort Street in Chelsea, south-west London, at about 9pm on Sunday, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.

A man was shot in the hand in London as part of a Southampton murder inquiry

He remains in hospital while the other three men in the car were arrested at the scene.

It is understood that the IOPC will investigate whether the gun went off accidentally.

The stop came as part of a murder investigation into the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in Southampton shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday.

The car, believed to be connected to the murder, was driven to London and stopped there.

The IOPC said investigators will look at police radio communication, body-worn video and initial statements from the officers involved.

Regional director Graham Beesley said: ‘The discharge of firearms by police officers is relatively rare but where potentially lethal force has been used, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances.’

Hampshire police said a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Langhorn Road and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 46-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender, and a 20-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of murder, as were a 20-year-old man from Hamble, a 23-year-old from Eastleigh, and a 35-year-old from Lambeth.