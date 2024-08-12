Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A protestor has been sentenced to one year in prison after assaulting an officer at a protest in Hampshire last week.

Ryan David Wheatley was jailed for a year after assaulting a police officer at a anti-immigration protest in Southampton on Wednesday, August 7. | Hampshire Police

Ryan David Wheatley, 40, of Malvern Close, Fait Oak, charged at officers and counter protestors in Grosvenor Square, Southampton last week. On Wednesday, August 7, a police boy worn camera captured him as he ran at officers and pushed one down using his full weight.

Detective chief superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: "While the majority who attended this protest in Southampton were respectful and engaged with officers, Wheatley decided to act in such an aggressive manner that our officers were fearful of violence towards themselves and counter protestors.

"They took decisive action, stopping him from getting to the counter group and arresting him. It shows this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. With the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been able to conduct a thorough investigation and bring him before the court as soon as possible, for justice to be served.

"This should be a warning to anyone else considering involving themselves in disorder or behaving aggressively during protests. These actions have consequences.

“Our local officers, neighbourhood policing teams and district commanders will continue to engage with our communities this week, to hear any concerns they have and provide them with reassurance.

"We also continue to ensure we have the right teams and people with the right capabilities ready to respond should we see any disorder."

Kate Brown, chief crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Today’s sentence spells out in no uncertain terms what awaits those who are actively involving themselves in unacceptable scenes of violence and disorder in Wessex.

“You will be caught, you will be arrested and you will face the full force of the law. Put simply, there is no place for such conduct in our region. We will continue to work side by side with partners across the criminal justice system to ensure justice is delivered robustly and swiftly.”