“Disgusted” chief constable of Hampshire police has today promised more offenders will be brought to justice over violent disorder following anti-immigration protests.

The force has so far made 10 arrests across the county following demonstrations between anti-immigration and counter protesters on Wednesday that boiled over.

The force has so far made 10 arrests across the county following demonstrations between anti-immigration and counter protesters on Wednesday that boiled over. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway after the M275 near Portsmouth International Port was blocked. Police have released five images of people they are hunting as part of the disturbances.

Today at 1pm in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Trade Union Council and Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism have called a Unity Rally to “stand united against racism, hatred and violence”. It is not known if anti-immigration protesters will gatecrash the event.

Hampshire police have released a series of images of people they want to speak to in connection with disorder on the M275 on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.Picture by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Speaking ahead of the protest and others across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, deputy chief constable Sam de Reya said: “I know there have been concerns across our two counties over the last few weeks following the dreadful scenes of violence, disorder and racism across the country. I wanted to take this opportunity to reassure you of our plans to protect all of our communities as we head into the weekend.

“While the threat of unrest appears to be reducing, we continue to manage the fine balance of respecting the rights of those who are protesting legitimately while taking robust action against those who are bringing mindless violence, racism and thuggery to our streets.

“This has left a genuine sense of fear among our communities. I have heard that people are worried about leaving their own homes, despite having lived in their neighbourhoods all their lives. They worry about the safety of their children and are struggling to explain to them why they simply cannot go outside and enjoy the summer holidays like they normally would.

“Some of our local businesses have felt compelled to close early and board up their shops for fear that those intent on causing violence will target them next. I am disgusted that people have been made to feel this way. My job, and that of my colleagues, is to make sure you not only are safe, but feel safe.

“I know that some of you are worried, but please remain calm and continue to go about your daily lives. Our local officers are out in your communities, providing a visible and reassuring presence. If we become aware of any issues emerging, please be assured we will tell you and offer any advice. I would also encourage you to report any crimes and community intelligence to us through our usual channels.”

The deputy chief constable also issued a warning for potential law-breakers. She said: “To those thinking of committing offences, we have been really clear that actions have consequences. We will take immediate action, alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts, to ensure that justice is taken swiftly.

“We are constantly reviewing the intelligence we receive, we are discounting the misinformation, and making sure we have enough resources available to keep you safe. Our dedicated officers and staff have been working day and night across the force to engage with you and ensure your voices are heard.

“We are committed to making sure we have the right teams in the right places to ensure those intent on hate and division don’t win. We are making good progress and we know will need to continue to be alert, acting swiftly and decisively to prevent the large scale violent scenes we have seen elsewhere in the country.

“Sometimes we make a tactical decision to not always arrest at the time, but this is because we are collating evidence before we then make the arrest. This is a tried and tested policing tactic, and it works, as has been shown by the action we have taken already.

“So far, 10 people have been arrested and a teenager has been voluntarily interviewed. One of those arrested has already been put before the court and convicted. I am confident that more arrests and charges will follow as our investigations progress, and my message to anyone thinking of committing violence is very clear.”

She added: “There is no place for hate in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and if you come here to commit violence and disorder you will face the consequences of your actions. We are extremely grateful to the many members of our communities, our businesses and our visitors who have supported us in keeping the peace and upholding the law.

“Your safety is our absolute priority and we remain committed to ensuring Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is not only safe, it feels safe for us all.”