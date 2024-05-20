Southsea Co-op store shuts early due to "anti-social behaviour" amid Portsmouth police crackdown
Co-op in South Parade, Southsea, closed around 45 minutes earlier than usual on Sunday, May 19, shutting at 9.15pm rather than its usual 10pm. A substantial police presence was seen earlier in the evening.
A Co-op spokesperson said: “The store closed earlier than usual (around 9:15pm) due to anti-social behaviour in and around the area. It has re-opened as normal today to serve and support the community.”
As previously reported by The News, the police are leading a partnership called ‘Operation Nautical’ which tackles antisocial behaviour caused by large groups of young people who jump into Camber Docks and around the Hot Walls area. However the area near South Parade Pier - which acts as a focus point for people to gather - is more problematic with the pier privately owned, but the beach and surrounding area where the problems largely occur on public land. The force confirmed that it will be “upping our patrols at key times in areas where issues are being reported to us, such as South Parade Pier” as part of the action plan.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for more information about the May 19 incident.