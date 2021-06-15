Southsea Common 'public order' incident involving 30 people sees man, 18, injured
AROUND 30 people were involved in ‘public disorder’ on Southsea Common where a teenager was injured, police have said.
The 18-year-old suffered a small injury to his back needing stitches at the incident near Portsmouth Naval Memorial near the seafront.
Police said the incident happened between 8pm-8.30pm last night and involved ‘around 30 people’
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Officers are trying to establish what happened and are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.
‘Anyone who saw what happened, or who has video footage that could help our investigation, is asked to phone 101 quoting 44210233631.
‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.’