Southsea Common 'public order' incident involving 30 people sees man, 18, injured

AROUND 30 people were involved in ‘public disorder’ on Southsea Common where a teenager was injured, police have said.

By Ben Fishwick
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:15 pm

The 18-year-old suffered a small injury to his back needing stitches at the incident near Portsmouth Naval Memorial near the seafront.

Police said the incident happened between 8pm-8.30pm last night and involved ‘around 30 people’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Officers are trying to establish what happened and are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police presence at Portsmouth Naval Memorial in March 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Read More

Read More
Brittany Ferries explores high-speed seaglider service that will cross Channel t...

‘Anyone who saw what happened, or who has video footage that could help our investigation, is asked to phone 101 quoting 44210233631.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.