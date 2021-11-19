Lorne Martin, 54, was busted by police after suspicions were aroused as officers carried out a foot patrol in Elm Grove, Southsea, on March 21, 2019, when they saw a ‘hand exchange’.

Police then searched Martin’s address before discovering 20 wraps of Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Lorne Martin was jailed for three years

The total value of the drugs was said to be £230.

During police interview Martin claimed the drugs were for ‘personal use’.

He later admitted two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard Martin had 25 convictions for 64 offences which dated back to 1990.

Rob Harding, defending, said Martin ‘lived a sorrowful life’ and dealt drugs to ‘feed his own habit’.

Judge recorder Jonathan Swift said: ‘You have been involved in the unlawful use of drugs for a very long time involving you selling to other users.

‘I cannot identify any personal mitigation. Your guilty plea at the start of the trial was no doubt tactical to avoid a more serious punishment.’

The recorder said he could not justify a suspended sentence or rehabilitation order for the offences before locking up Martin, of Beach Road, Southsea.

Martin, less than impressed with being handed jail for the next three years shouted out - prompting recorder Swift to respond: ‘Out.’

Martin was then taken down to begin his term behind bars.

