Firefighters called to Gosport block of flats after bin shed fire spread to building

Crews from Gosport, Portchester and Fareham attended Ark Royal House in Blanchard Avenue just after 6.10pm on February 7.

It is thought a bin shed fire spread to a car parked nearby and then to the exterior of part of the building, causing some damage to windows on the first, second and third floor.

Firefighters were called to Ark Royal House in Gosport on February 7, 2022. Picture: Google Maps

Gosport Fire Station watchman Sean Ratcliffe told The News: ‘There were no injuries. Residents were evacuated safely and were able to return to their homes after the fire was out.

‘It took about an hour to extinguish. We used a 13.5 metre ladder to see if the fire had spread inside but it was only external.

‘There will be a joint investigation between the police and the fire station to look into what happened. Overnight there will be a scene guard in place.’

It comes as Gosport police issued a dispersal order for the Alver Village housing estate – where Ark Royal House is situated – following ‘increased’ reports of anti-social behaviour over the weekend.

On social media earlier in the day Gosport police said: ‘Dispersal orders are in place this evening in Alver Village and on the BRT.

‘These are in response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour in those areas.

‘Persons failing to comply with the order could be liable to arrest. Children will be taken home.’

