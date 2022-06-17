Southsea man admits dealing Class A drugs after police bust on Eastern Road amid erratic driving

Daniel Prenga, 25, of Heidelberg Road, admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Prenga, an Albanian national, was stopped by officers after he was seen speeding and driving erratically along Eastern Road.

Officers conducted a search and located Class A drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones.

‘A subsequent search of an address connected with Prenga revealed further suspected Class A drugs, a significant quantity of cash, mobile phones and sim cards and drugs paraphernalia,’ a police statement previously said of the incident.

Prenga was remanded in custody after being charged in April and expressed his wish to be sentenced as soon as possible.

But his barrister insisted on having a probation report, resulting in the hearing being adjourned until July 20. Prenga was remanded in custody.

Judge Richard Shepherd had pushed to get the report this month but probation had no available slots.

As part of the case, a 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug but was released from police custody and remained under investigation.

