Southsea man found guilty of harassment on crime commissioner left fearing for safety

A Southsea man has been found guilty of “unacceptable” harassment after repeatedly trying to “confront” the crime commissioner who was left fearing for her safety.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Hood was found guilty of harassing crime commissioner Donna Jones | NW

Robert Hood, 59, was found guilty of a single charge of harassment without violence after delivering correspondence to an address in Fareham, causing crime commissioner Donna Jones to believe she would be arrested.

The disturbing turn of events led the commissioner to reconsider her office security and attendance at public events. She described the harassment as “sad” and admitted there was “genuine concern” over Hood’s antics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hood, of Kingsley Road, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for a trial after denying the offence between March 4 and June 6 in 2024. He was found guilty, though, and will now be sentenced on October 7. The defendant was granted unconditional bail.

The court charge read: “You pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Donna Jones and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on two occasions you delivered or sent correspondence causing Donna Jones to believe she would be arrested by yourself.”

Now Ms Jones has revealed the impact the offence had on her personally after welcoming the court’s verdict. She said: “I want to thank everyone who supported me through this unsettling experience. Although I wasn’t present during the incidents, the nature of the threats made me concerned for my safety.

“As someone elected to serve the public, scrutiny and challenge are part of the role. However, harassment and intimidation are not. This experience made me reconsider my office security and my attendance at public events, which is a sad reality for many in public life today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remain determined to carry out my role without fear, and I stand with all those in public life who face similar challenges. I’d like to place on record my thanks to my office staff who were directly confronted and handled the situation with professionalism and courage. Their support has been invaluable.”

A statement from the crime commissioner’s office said: "We hope the court’s decision sends a clear message that harassment of public officials is unacceptable and will be dealt with seriously. Robert Hood’s repeated attempts to confront the commissioner at her workplace caused genuine concern and prompted a review of safety procedures for the commissioner and her staff.

“This case highlights the real risks faced by those who hold public office and we remain committed to ensuring the commissioner is able carry out her duties safely. We'd like to thank Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service for their professionalism in bringing this case to a just conclusion.”

Hood was jailed for three months last year for contempt of court after going on the run. He was jailed for breaching an injunction not to contact or post about the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) which had launched civil proceedings against him following his campaign of “harassment” towards them.

Hood will find out his fate for his latest offence next month.