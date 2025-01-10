Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court accused of harassing Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones.

Robert Hood (left) is alleged to have harassed crime commissioner Donna Jones | The News

Robert Hood, 58, of Kingsley Road, Southsea, has been charged with harassment without violence after allegedly delivering correspondence to an address in Fareham causing Ms Jones to believe she would be arrested.

Hood appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he denied the offence which was said to have taken place between March 4 and June 6 last year. A two-day trial was set for August 27, with a pre-trial hearing set for March 28.

The court charge reads: “You pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Donna Jones and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on two occasions you delivered or sent correspondence causing Donna Jones to believe she would be arrested by yourself.”

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 58-year-old Robert Hood of Kingsley Road in Southsea has been charged with one offence of harassment and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 9 where he was bailed to attend the same court on Friday March 28.

“The charge follows a report of harassment that took place at an address in Fareham.”

The office for Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner declined to comment.