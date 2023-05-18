Southsea man jailed for 11 years for raping teenage girl after luring her into his van

Denis Kadena, of Yorke Street, drove past the schoolgirl in Totton, Southampton, when he stopped and persuaded her to get into his vehicle on September 14.

He then sexually assaulted her before tricking her into the back of his van where he raped her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Teenagers arrested after clothes shop in Portsmouth is raided

Denis Kadena, 34, of Yorke Street, Southsea, has been jailed for 11 years for raping a teenager as she walked to school in Southampton Picture: Hampshire police

Kadena, of Yorke Street, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by a jury at Southampton Crown Court and sentenced to 11 years in prison with a four-year licence extension with a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘The sentence comes after the girl reported that whilst she was making her way back to school ... an unknown man in a white van approached her and offered her a lift - which she accepted under false pretences offered by Kadena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Kadena had initially passed the girl, winked at her, before turning the van around to follow her.

‘Whilst in the van, Kadena sexually assaulted her before driving her to a layby.

‘He then told her that he needed help with something in the back of the van, where he raped her before dropping her off near her school.’

SEE ALSO: Man charged with sexual assault in Portsmouth city centre is named

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kadena was arrested on September 20 after a police officer spotted him driving in the area and recognised him from the description given by the victim.

Detective Inspector Claire Shawley said: ‘This was a horrific attack on a young girl who was making her way back to school.