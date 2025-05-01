Southsea man named and charged with attempted murder over office stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea man has been named and charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at an office on Wednesday.

Police were called at 9.15am on Wednesday 30 April to reports that a woman had been stabbed at an office in Parkway, Whiteley.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, back, and arm. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anwar Ashraf, 37, who is of no fixed abode but previously resided in Southsea, has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, 2 May.