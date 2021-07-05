Southsea property burgled as thief steals car keys and makes off with nearby Seat Ibiza
A THIEF has made off with a car after breaking into a Southsea property and stealing the car keys.
The property in Highland Road was burgled sometime between 1.30am and 3am on Saturday morning.
Entry was forced to the property and car keys were stolen from inside the house, before a grey Seat Ibiza parked nearby was stolen.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate the vehicle but are now turning to the public for help, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘Maybe you were in the area at the time and saw or heard something? Perhaps you have Ring CCTV/dash cam/doorbell footage or maybe spotted the vehicle leaving the area?
‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210261702.’