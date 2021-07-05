Watch the moment a Portsmouth pub went wild during England's Euro 2020 win over Ukraine
CHANTS of ‘it’s coming home’ rang out into the summer night.
Pints of beer were also thrown into the air on multiple occasions as football supporters were left in a frenzied state by the Three Lions superb win over Ukraine.
England cruised into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 win on Saturday night.
Read More
Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson left fans with plenty of opportunities to celebrate.
Supporters who had managed to get a table booked at the Portsbridge pub in Cosham certainly enjoyed the night.
A video captured the moment fans were left in a state of delirium as England sealed the win over Ukraine with the fourth goal of the night.
SEE ALSO: England fans roar on Three Lions in Southsea pubs as supporters start to believe after 4-0 thrashing over Ukraine
The footage shows plenty of cheering and excitement, as well as renditions of Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds classic ‘Three Lions’ booming out into the night air.
Fans are starting to believe that football might actually be ‘coming home’.
Where did you watch the quarter final? At the pub? Let us know in the comments below.