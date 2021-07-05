Pints of beer were also thrown into the air on multiple occasions as football supporters were left in a frenzied state by the Three Lions superb win over Ukraine.

England cruised into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Screenshot of a video showing fans celebrating during England's win over Ukraine.

Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson left fans with plenty of opportunities to celebrate.

Supporters who had managed to get a table booked at the Portsbridge pub in Cosham certainly enjoyed the night.

A video captured the moment fans were left in a state of delirium as England sealed the win over Ukraine with the fourth goal of the night.

The footage shows plenty of cheering and excitement, as well as renditions of Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds classic ‘Three Lions’ booming out into the night air.

Fans are starting to believe that football might actually be ‘coming home’.

