Data compiled by road safety experts Road Angel show that between January 2021 and January 2023, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued more than 62,000 speeding tickets – the eighth highest in Britain.

The highest number of speeding tickets were issued in West Yorkshire – with more than 224,000 given out by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture: Andrew Matthews / PA

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel, said: ‘These figures reveal that motorists are much more likely to fall foul of speeding limits in some police force areas than they are even in neighbouring authorities.

‘We doubt the motorists in these regions are worse drivers than those in other parts of the country so we feel the differences are more likely to be explained by a variation in use of cameras around the country and other policing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘While all sensible drivers condemn speeding we would call on the police to adopt a more uniformed approach so that drivers can be confident of being treated the same way around the UK.’

The police forces who responded to a Freedom of Information request showed huge differences in the number of speeding tickets issued, Road Angel claimed.

Around 98 per cent of the speeding drivers in West Yorkshire were caught on fixed speed cameras, while the rest were fined directly by police officers.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The vast majority of motorists comply with speed limits and drive safely according to the conditions, protecting themselves and other road users. However, there are a minority who do not and drive too fast for the conditions, which puts their lives and the lives of other motorists at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Speeding is one of the fatal four – the main causes of casualties on our roads, along with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a mobile phone or being distracted whilst driving, and driving without a seatbelt.