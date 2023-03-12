Speeding tickets UK: How many speeding fines are dished out in Hampshire each year
Motorists in Hampshire are among the most likely in the country to pick up a speeding ticket, according to new figures.
Data compiled by road safety experts Road Angel show that between January 2021 and January 2023, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued more than 62,000 speeding tickets – the eighth highest in Britain.
The highest number of speeding tickets were issued in West Yorkshire – with more than 224,000 given out by police.
Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel, said: ‘These figures reveal that motorists are much more likely to fall foul of speeding limits in some police force areas than they are even in neighbouring authorities.
‘We doubt the motorists in these regions are worse drivers than those in other parts of the country so we feel the differences are more likely to be explained by a variation in use of cameras around the country and other policing issues.
‘While all sensible drivers condemn speeding we would call on the police to adopt a more uniformed approach so that drivers can be confident of being treated the same way around the UK.’
The police forces who responded to a Freedom of Information request showed huge differences in the number of speeding tickets issued, Road Angel claimed.
Around 98 per cent of the speeding drivers in West Yorkshire were caught on fixed speed cameras, while the rest were fined directly by police officers.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The vast majority of motorists comply with speed limits and drive safely according to the conditions, protecting themselves and other road users. However, there are a minority who do not and drive too fast for the conditions, which puts their lives and the lives of other motorists at risk.
‘Speeding is one of the fatal four – the main causes of casualties on our roads, along with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a mobile phone or being distracted whilst driving, and driving without a seatbelt.
‘Even slightly exceeding the speed limit can have devastating consequences. Every year far too many families are left suffering after deaths and life-changing injuries on our roads. Keeping to speed limits and driving to the conditions around you will save lives. This is the responsibility of all road users.’