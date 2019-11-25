Staff left in fear after robbers armed with a crossbow raid Portchester convenience store

STAFF at a convenience store in Portchester say they now feel worried ‘every time the door opens’ after a colleague was punched by robbers armed with a crossbow.

The employee at One Stop, in Leith Avenue, was struck after two men entered the store and threatened him at about 6.30pm on Friday.

Staff at One Stop in Leith Avenue, Portchetser, feel worried 'every time the door opens' after two thugs - one armed with a crossbow - robbed the store on Friday, November 22.

One of the suspects was carrying a crossbow, police said, during a raid in which cash and cigarettes were stolen.

The men fled the scene on a scrambler-type motorbike.

One member of staff, who asked to remain anonymous, said the employee who was punched is ‘about 20’ and has ‘taken a couple of days off’.

‘We get quite a few thieves come in who, if you ask them to leave, they can get lairy and threatening – but I have never had anything like this before,’ said the worker, who has been at the store for five years.

‘Some of us are worried and where what happened is quite serious, we feel it every time the door opens.’

Since the incident, the employee said colleagues had been told about plans to bring security guards to the store for a fortnight.

In the meantime One Stop workers have issued a rallying call to anyone who may have information on Friday’s incident.

The employee added: ‘If you know anything, please come forward.

‘Hopefully it will help the police will catch these men – we need them to.’

The robbery comes after raiders smashed their way into McColl’s in West Street, Portchester, in September – making off with cigarettes.

Police also linked two One Stop robberies in Purbrook and Leigh Park last year, which saw thugs armed with knives steal multiple till cassettes.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed officers were called to the incident on Friday.

He added: ‘Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190420645.