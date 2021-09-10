The 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested after a 38-year-old man from West Sussex was found in Jervis Road, Stamshaw, on August 10.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The grim discovery was made at 2.44am with police launching a murder probe.

Jervis Road, Stamshaw. Picture: Emily Turner

Stamshaw residents said they were ‘nervous’ and ‘shocked’ at the man’s death.

Hampshire police confirmed the arrested pair returned bail on September 7.

Today they said the pair have been re-bailed to November 10.

A spokesman said: ‘Both were re-bailed until (November 10) while the investigation continues.’

