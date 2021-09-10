Stamshaw murder probe: Hampshire police bail pair arrested after man found dead in Jervis Road
TWO people arrested for murder after a man was found in the street have been bailed by police.
The 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested after a 38-year-old man from West Sussex was found in Jervis Road, Stamshaw, on August 10.
He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and later pronounced dead.
The grim discovery was made at 2.44am with police launching a murder probe.
Stamshaw residents said they were ‘nervous’ and ‘shocked’ at the man’s death.
Hampshire police confirmed the arrested pair returned bail on September 7.
Today they said the pair have been re-bailed to November 10.
A spokesman said: ‘Both were re-bailed until (November 10) while the investigation continues.’