Jordan Ruston, 24, from Howe Road in Gosport was charged for a spate of burglaries last month. During their enquiries, Police seized a number of items of jewellery which they want to return to the original owners.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do any of these items belong to you? They have come into police possession as part of an investigation in the Fareham and Gosport areas.

“We suspect these jewellery items have been stolen, and are looking to identify their rightful owners. If you believe any of these items to be yours, please get in touch with police to discuss.”

The police have advised you can call them on 101, quoting 44240479498. Alternatively you can contact them online via the Hampshire police website.

