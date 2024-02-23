Stormy scenes and assault outside Portsmouth court as activists hijack area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Activists outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

During confrontational scenes at the Winston Churchill Avenue court on Tuesday, a 57-year-old man was injured outside the court as police were forced to intervene. Inside the court, a spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said “no one was seriously injured”. No one was arrested.

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance was behind the ambush having claimed city residents were being “defrauded” of council tax, with the group posting on social media: “Council tax fraud to be exposed.”

The campaign group had thrown down the gauntlet to those at court by warning on social media ahead of the planned coup: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.”

They added: “The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge (David) Robinson or judge (Anthony) Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”

But despite causing “chaos” and “trying to get everyone arrested”, the group failed in their mission to carry out citizen arrests. A source, describing the scene, said: “They were asked to leave. They wanted to get everyone arrested and were trying to cause disruption and chaos.

“Typical anti-establishment rubbish to be honest. There were some issues, diplomacy was used.”

Another person told The News: “One person went by the name of 'John' who was acting like an MI5 operative and conspired about peacekeepers, killer vaccines and dodgy judges.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.29pm on Tuesday 20 February by South Central Ambulance Service who reported an allegation of a minor injury assault outside the law courts on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth.

“The 57 year-old man who was injured, was not seriously hurt. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

A HMCTS spokesperson said: “We responded to an incident today at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court which has now been resolved. The police are currently investigating and we are supporting them where necessary.

“We are assisting and supporting HMCTS staff members involved. No one was seriously injured in the incident.”