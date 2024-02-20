WATCH: "MI5" activists swarm to court to carry out citizen arrests on judges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance were at the Winston Churchill Avenue court building to arrest those accused of “defrauding” city residents of council tax, with the group posting on social media: “Council tax fraud to be exposed.”

Members of the group were camped outside court from lunchtime through deep into the afternoon and were spotted “having trouble” getting inside the building. Some of those in the alliance, made up of around 20 people, were said to be plotting their ambush. One source said: “One person went by the name of 'John' who was acting like an MI5 operative and conspired about peacekeepers, killer vaccines and dodgy judges.”

The campaign group had thrown down the gauntlet to those at court by warning on social media: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.”

They added: “The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge (David) Robinson or judge (Anthony) Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”

Inside the court, “some issues” were reported as court staff sought to keep order from those who had gained entry. Police were seen circling the building but it is not known if they were forced into action at this stage.

Hampshire police earlier said they were “aware” and would “respond to any issues as required”. A court spokesperson said: “We're always ready for eventualities.”