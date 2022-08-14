Southsea seafront incident: Police update after man found 'unresponsive'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported, paramedics and police were at the seafront behind the Pyramids on Clarence Esplanade following the incident this morning around 11.30am.

A witness said chest compressions were ongoing on for a number of minutes.

Southsea seafront incident

Police have now confirmed the individual involved was a man who was found ‘unresponsive’ in the sea.

He has now been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 11.34am this morning after a man was found unresponsive in the water. He was taken to hospital.’

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, police confirmed.

An air ambulance was seen over the seafront while a large police presence attended the busy location.

Portsmouth Coastguard team assisted with transferring the patient to paramedics.

The hot weather has seen people flock to the coast as temperatures soar to 35C amid the heatwave.