Southsea seafront incident: Police update after man found 'unresponsive'

EMERGENCY crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront have now taken a man to hospital after he was found unresponsive.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:05 pm

As reported, paramedics and police were at the seafront behind the Pyramids on Clarence Esplanade following the incident this morning around 11.30am.

A witness said chest compressions were ongoing on for a number of minutes.

Southsea seafront incident

Police have now confirmed the individual involved was a man who was found ‘unresponsive’ in the sea.

He has now been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 11.34am this morning after a man was found unresponsive in the water. He was taken to hospital.’

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, police confirmed.

Southsea seafront incident

An air ambulance was seen over the seafront while a large police presence attended the busy location.

Portsmouth Coastguard team assisted with transferring the patient to paramedics.

The hot weather has seen people flock to the coast as temperatures soar to 35C amid the heatwave.

