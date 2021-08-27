Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, working with a housing association, secured a ‘closure order’ at an address in Rowan Road, Havant.

The order, issued under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, means nobody will be able to enter or stay at the address for the next three months.

Anyone who breaches this order will be breaking the law and could be arrested.

A closure order at 116 Rowan Road in Havant, on August 27, 2021 Picture: Emily Turner

The drastic action was taken by officers following numerous reports of suspected drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the property – which is now boarded up.

PC Andrew Cullen from the Havant neighbourhood policing team said: ‘We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months about anti-social behaviour and suspected drugs activity at the address.

‘The activities of those living and visiting this address have had an enormous impact on the local community which is why we worked in partnership with the relevant housing association to take action.

The order pasted on the flat Picture: Emily Turner

‘We would like to thank the local community for their help and patience while we worked with partners to gather the evidence needed to secure this order.

“These types of closures are never simple as it ultimately means someone is moved out of their home, however support will always be afforded to those that seek it and look to change their behaviours.’

Those concerned about anti-social behaviour in their community are urged to contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or report the abuse on Hampshire Constabulary’s website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron