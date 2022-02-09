The victim, a man in his 40s, was hit by a reversing grey Mini One at speed, in the Gunwharf Quays underground car park.

Police said that moments before, security officers had been attempting to talk to the occupants of the car over a suspected theft at the shopping hub.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The vehicle was at the exit barrier of the car park when it reversed at speed, causing serious injuries to one of the security officers’ legs.

Police are searching for four men in connection with the assault of a security officer at Gunwharf Quays.

‘The car then drove through the barrier and left the scene. Damage was caused to both the barrier and the glass in the car door during the incident.’

The victim was taken to hospital but has since returned home, police confirmed today.

Officers are now appealing for information following the assault last month, which happened at approximately 3pm on January 19.

Images have been released of those in connection with the crime.

A statement from Hampshire police added: ‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry to locate those involved and are now turning to the public for help.

‘Do you recognise the men pictured, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident?

‘All four are described as white and aged in their 20s.

‘Three of the men are described as of slight build, while the fourth is of larger build.

‘Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured, or has any information that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220024630.’

People can also submit any information via an online form here.

