'Suspicious' man claiming to be Amazon driver in Stubbington and Hill Head investigated by police
POLICE are investigating several reports of a suspicious man in a white van claiming to be an Amazon driver and asking Fareham residents about their parcel deliveries.
Officers are responding to a number of reports across Stubbington and Hill Head since Thursday.
Residents have reported that a man driving a white van has been knocking on doors, claiming to work for Amazon, and asking occupants to confirm where they would like their parcels to be left when they are not at home.
These suspicious incidents are being investigated by officers and any further incidents should be reported, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘Please be reassured that we are following up these reports to establish the circumstances, but in the meantime this is a timely reminder to encourage people to continue reporting suspicious incidents to us, and to read up on the crime prevention advice on our website to keep yourself safer.
‘In the majority of cases, people will knock on your door for a legitimate reason. However, if you’re ever concerned, do not let the person enter your home, close the door and give us a call on 101 so we can take a look at what’s happened.
‘We would like to thank those members of the community who have been bringing suspicious incidents to our attention. If something doesn’t feel right, then report it.’
More information on how to keep yourself safe from fraud and doorstep criminals can be found at hampshire.police.uk.
