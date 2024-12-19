Suspicious police pull car and arrest four males in Gosport over burglary offences

Four males were arrested over burglary offences after suspicious police pulled over a vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Officers were carrying out proactive patrols in the early hours of Wednesday 18 December when they witnessed a vehicle behaving suspiciously on Wycote Road in Gosport.

Officers stopped and searched the vehicle at around 2am and made four arrests. These included the driver, a 22-year-old man from Totton, who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, going equipped for theft and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and two counts of burglary.

Two 21-year-old men from Southampton were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft. They have all been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle behaving suspiciously in the early hours of the morning in the Gosport or Stubbington areas.

“If you have any information, including doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference 44240549093.”