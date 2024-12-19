Hayling Island care home responds to allegations of residents being abused

Residents at a Hayling Island care home being investigated by police and social services over allegations of physical abuse and neglect have been moved from the home for their safety, it has now been revealed.

Alton House Care Home in Hayling Island | Google

Alton House Care Home in St Leonard’s Avenue is under the microscope as a number of incidents involving staff are probed by the authorities, as reported on Wednesday.

Police said they were looking into four alleged assaults against residents by staff on December 5 and 6. Hampshire County Council said vulnerable people were being safeguarded at the care home which is run by Alton Care Group, which also owns Alton Manor Care Home in Southsea.

Now Alton Care Group has told The News residents have been moved amid concerns for their welfare. The company said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations which we brought to the attention of the local safeguarding team and the police.

“We cannot comment on any ongoing investigations at this time. We have worked with our local authority and NHS partners to support the placement of residents in alternative care provision and Alton House is no longer accepting admissions.”

One person, whose elderly mother is a resident at the Alton Care Group home, told The News: “The care home is under serious investigation for abusing and neglecting patients.

“There are allegations of staff hitting residents, not feeding or cleaning them, so they are sleeping in their own urine and faeces. The abuse includes physical and verbal attacks.

“Familties need to be aware so they can make arrangements for their loved ones to be moved.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating following four reports of assault between Thursday 5 and Friday 6 December at the Alton House care home in Hayling Island.

“Police enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "We cannot provide further comment while investigations are ongoing. Hampshire County Council will follow procedures to safeguard vulnerable residents in partnership with relevant organisations as required."