A girl who was reported missing has now been found.

Skye, from Crawley in West Sussex, was staying in Alton on October 8 when she disappeared. Police said she left the area where she was staying between 11.30pm and 7.30am.

The force believed that she may have travelled to Bognor Regis by train. She has since been located. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “You may have seen our appeals to find a 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from Alton.

“We are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.”