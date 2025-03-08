Taxi driver charged with drink driving after failing breathalyser test

A taxi driver has been charged with drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Lenox, 64, a taxi driver from Boyneswood Close in Alton, has been arrested and charged with drink driving.

Police | Getty Images/iStockphoto

This comes after police received reports from the public that he had been driving whilst intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting on this information, officers stopped Lenox in his vehicle on Thursday, March 6 and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.

Lenox was later charged with the offence and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20.

If you believe someone is drink driving, contact the police.