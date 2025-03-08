Taxi driver charged with drink driving after failing breathalyser test
A taxi driver has been charged with drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.
Robert Lenox, 64, a taxi driver from Boyneswood Close in Alton, has been arrested and charged with drink driving.
This comes after police received reports from the public that he had been driving whilst intoxicated.
Acting on this information, officers stopped Lenox in his vehicle on Thursday, March 6 and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.
Lenox was later charged with the offence and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20.
If you believe someone is drink driving, contact the police.