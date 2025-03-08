Taxi driver charged with drink driving after failing breathalyser test

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 13:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A taxi driver has been charged with drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.

Robert Lenox, 64, a taxi driver from Boyneswood Close in Alton, has been arrested and charged with drink driving.

PolicePolice
Police | Getty Images/iStockphoto

This comes after police received reports from the public that he had been driving whilst intoxicated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Acting on this information, officers stopped Lenox in his vehicle on Thursday, March 6 and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.

Lenox was later charged with the offence and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20.

If you believe someone is drink driving, contact the police.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePoliceDriving
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice