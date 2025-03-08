Tailgating Audi pulled over by unmarked police car after racing down road at more than twice the speed limit
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took to Facebook in the early hours of this morning (March 8) regarding an incident involving an Audi.
After tailgating an unmarked police car in Southampton, the Audi driver decided to race through a 30mph area at speeds of 70mph. As a result, the police pulled the car over and the driver will appear at Magistrates Court.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook post said: “This Audi driver in #Southampton gained our attention by tailgating one of our unmarked cars.
“Clearly in a hurry, we decided to move out of the way and let them through. It seemed the driver felt the 30mph speed limit was a bit too slow for their liking.
“Enough was enough and a quick flash of blue lights brought an end to proceedings.
“The driver's need for speed has now gained them a fast track appointment with the Magistrate.”
