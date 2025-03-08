A tailgating Audi has been pulled over by the police after driving at speeds of 70mph in a 30 zone.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took to Facebook in the early hours of this morning (March 8) regarding an incident involving an Audi.

After tailgating an unmarked police car in Southampton, the Audi driver decided to race through a 30mph area at speeds of 70mph. As a result, the police pulled the car over and the driver will appear at Magistrates Court.

“The driver's need for speed has now gained them a fast track appointment with the Magistrate.”