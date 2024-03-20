Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ioan-Cristian Manole allegedly took advantage of his 'very tired' lone female customer after she dozed off in the early hours of the morning. Prosecutors allege Manole, 45, parked his cab in a secluded area on a road before removing the sleeping woman's leggings and underwear. The mother of three, in her 40s, came to and found Manole raping her, leaving her in 'hysterics', it was heard. The alleged attack happened in the Fareham area, Hants, after the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - booked a taxi home from a friend's house.

Prosecutor Simon Foster, opening the trial at Winchester Crown Court, Hants, said: "She did not consent, she said she woke up in the taxi with this defendant already sexually penetrating her. "We're not talking in this case about two parties who met in a bar, or something like that, we're talking about a taxi driver and his charge. "Obviously a taxi driver is not a police officer or someone charged with the protection of the public. "But, a taxi driver who is asked to take a lone female passenger home has a duty to see her home safely and properly."

Foster told the court how the victim had been out for drinks with her friends and she left her friends house at approximately 3am. She had a conversation with Manole who told her about how he was divorced, lived in Southampton, Hants, and had a teenage daughter who was studying in Romania.

Foster said: "The journey home was uneventful. There was some conversation between them until the taxi driver pulled up near to where it was that she lives. "She recalled taking her seat belt off and paying and she was still chatting to the taxi driver who at one point was on the telephone in Romanian - she didn't, of course, understand. "She described that she was sitting in the back behind the driver of the taxi and fell asleep." The mother did not know how long she was asleep for and came round to find Manole raping her in the back seat of the taxi. Mr Foster added: "When she came to, she realised of course what was happening and it stopped. "That taxi driver had taken advantage of a very tired female. She could feel his body against hers. She reacted by sitting up immediately."