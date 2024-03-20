Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person died on the railway tracks near Clapham Junction around 7.30am, causing disruption between Dalston Junction, London Waterloo and Clapham Junction. British Transport Police, ambulance crews and the fire service attended. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Major disruption” is expected until 4pm after the incident was reported at 7.37am, Network Rail said. “Following an emergency call from a train between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction, all lines have now reopened. However, some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised while services return to normal running,” Network Rail said.

The rail firm added: “Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an earlier incident between Dalston Junction / London Waterloo and Clapham Junction. As service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The areas affected include: South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Chessington South / Hampton Court / Dorking / Shepperton / Windsor & Eton Riverside / Alton / Reading / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central / Exeter St Davids, Dorchester South, and London Waterloo circular services