Man jailed after shoplifting £1648.95 worth of items from stores in Waterlooville, Emsworth, Fareham, and Havant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Simon Clements, 36, of no fixed abode, took items worth £1,648.95 from seven stores in Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Fareham between Friday, January 24 and Sunday, March 16 this year. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 27 having pled guilty to 24 theft from shop offences.
A post on Facebook by Havant police confirmed that the thefts took place from the following stores:
- Co-Op, High Street, Emsworth
- Co-Op, Middle Park Way, Havant
- Co-Op, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville
- Co-Op, White Hart Lane, Fareham
- Co-Op, St Albans Road, Havant
- Co-Op Southleigh Road, Emsworth
- One Stop, Middle Park Way, Havant
The post said: “Simon Clements, 36, of no fixed abode in Havant has been jailed after pleading guilty to 24 counts of theft from a shop, after £1,648.95 worth of items were stolen from seven stores.
“Clements was subsequently sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment. Please continue to report incidents of shoplifting to us, as this helps us build a stronger picture of prolific offenders and hot-spot areas for crime.”