A Havant man has been sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to 24 shoplifting charges.

Simon Clements, 36, of no fixed abode, took items worth £1,648.95 from seven stores in Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Fareham between Friday, January 24 and Sunday, March 16 this year. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 27 having pled guilty to 24 theft from shop offences.

A post on Facebook by Havant police confirmed that the thefts took place from the following stores:

Co-Op, High Street, Emsworth

Co-Op, Middle Park Way, Havant

Co-Op, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville

Co-Op, White Hart Lane, Fareham

Co-Op, St Albans Road, Havant

Co-Op Southleigh Road, Emsworth

One Stop, Middle Park Way, Havant

