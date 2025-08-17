Teen suffers injuries after group of youths fight in Old Portsmouth with knife reportedly shown

A teenage boy has suffered minor injuries after a group of youths were fighting in Old Portsmouth.

The 15-year-old was reportedly set upon by a group of youths on Friday, August 15 by the Hotwalls in Broad Street at around 6.15pm. A knife was also reportedly shown during the fight but not used.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 6.15pm on Friday, August 15 to reports of a group of youths fighting at the Hot Walls, Broad Street, Portsmouth.

“A 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries. It was reported that a knife was seen, but not used in the assault.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information about who might be involved, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44250369058.”

