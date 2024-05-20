Teenage boy arrested after Southsea seafront fight at South Parade Pier which left victim with head injuries
The incident took place outside South Parade Pier in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon (May 19) with a large police presence seen in the area.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.09pm on Sunday, 19 May to reports of a fight between youths at South Parade Pier. A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth suffered head injuries. A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail until 19 August.”
As previously reported by The News, the police are leading a partnership called ‘Operation Nautical’ which tackles antisocial behaviour caused by large groups of young people who jump into Camber Docks and around the Hot Walls area. However the area near South Parade Pier - which acts as a focus point for people to gather - is more problematic with the pier privately owned, but the beach and surrounding area where the problems largely occur on public land. The force confirmed that it will be “upping our patrols at key times in areas where issues are being reported to us, such as South Parade Pier” as part of the action plan.