Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of assualt after a fight broke out on the Southsea seafront leaving another teenager with head injuries.

The incident took place outside South Parade Pier in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon (May 19) with a large police presence seen in the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.09pm on Sunday, 19 May to reports of a fight between youths at South Parade Pier. A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth suffered head injuries. A 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail until 19 August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...