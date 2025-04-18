Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly couple dies in fatal house fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services received reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton, at approximately 4am on Monday, April 14.
Firefighters and police attended but, sadly, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation was launched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, to establish what happened.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a 16 year-old boy from Alton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could assist with our enquiries.
“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am?
“Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?”
If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please report it to the police through the public portal. Click here for more information.