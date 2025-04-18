Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old has been arrested after an elderly couple died following a fatal house fire.

Firefighters and police attended but, sadly, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.

The raid was carried out on wednesday morning.

An investigation was launched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, to establish what happened.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am?

“Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?”