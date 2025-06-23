Teenage boy beaten by two men who jumped out of car before police officer dives for cover
Officers responded to an assault at the bus stop near Dodwell Lane on the A27, opposite Long Lane in Bursledon at 1.33pm on Friday 20 June.
It was reported two men had exited a Seat Ibiza and assaulted a 15-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries, police said. “The Seat was then driven towards an officer, who was forced to jump out of the way. The driver then left the scene,” a spokesperson added.
“An investigation was launched and an arrest was made. An officer was then assaulted.”
A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, assisting an offender and two counts of common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in custody.
Police added: “Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Did you witness the incident on 20 June? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 44250271558. You can also report online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/