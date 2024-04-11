Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police were called at 6:40pm on Saturday, January 13 to a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed on Churchill Way, Basingstoke. He was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Officers have been carrying out various enquiries and have arrested three men in connection with the incident and one of them has now been charged.

Segest Meti, 19, of York Road, Aldershot, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court yesterday (April 10) and was remanded into custody. Meti is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8.

It comes after officers arrested two other men as part of their investigation. In January, a man from Basingstoke, now aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He was bailed with conditions until April 24, pending further enquiries.

In February, a man from London, now aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He was bailed with conditions until May 8, pending further enquiries.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and the police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting reference number 44240018457.