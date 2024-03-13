Two males charged with attempted murder after man attacked with weapon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 11.24pm on Tuesday 30 January to reports of a serious assault on a footpath near Buckskin Lane, Basingstoke. Officers found a man in his 40s had been assaulted with an unknown weapon. His phone was also taken. The man suffered serious facial and head injuries and was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to receive treatment.

Officers have been carrying out various enquiries and two more people have now been charged with attempted murder – bringing the total number of those charged in connection with the incident to three.

Now Joshua Lennon, 21, of Portsmouth Way, Basingstoke, has been charged with attempted murder. A 16-year-old boy of Thatcham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted murder. The pair are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (13 March).

It comes after Amman Majid, 18, of Chivers Close, Basingstoke, was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 6 March.

"Officers are continuing their investigation and would still like to hear from potential witnesses who may have seen the incident or the moments leading up to it," a police spokesperson said.

"Were you in the Buckskin area, including Claythorpe Road, Colyer Close, Burnaby Close and Buckskin Lane, between 10pm and midnight on Tuesday 30 January? Did you see a group of young men or an electric motorbike? Do you have any doorbell or dashcam footage or CCTV that may help our investigation?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240044241. Alternatively, you can submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/