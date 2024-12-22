Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have now confirmed that a teenage boy was the victim of a fatal stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received reports that a man had been injured in Station Road, Netley, on December 18. When they attended the scene, they found a man who had sustained a stabwound.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have now confirmed that 19-year-old, Tawana Choruma, was the victim in the fatal stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police National World

Tawana's family are being supported by specialist officers at this time. Officers from the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Station Road Recreation Ground at the time of the incident.

“If you witnessed the incident itself, or recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious in the area at the time, please contact us and quote incident number 44240550396.

“We would also like to hear from you if you were driving in the area between 6pm and 7pm, and have any dash cam footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two 18-year-old men from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and acquiring / using / possessing stolen property.

A 36-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, no further action has been taken for this offence.

The woman was also arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. She has been released on conditional bail.