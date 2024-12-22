Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating the murder of a 19-year-old boy in Netley are urging residents to check their bins.

The police located a man and found that he had sustained a stabwound but, despite efforts from the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 18-year-old men from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and acquiring / using / possessing stolen property.

A 36-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, no further action has been taken for this offence.

The woman was also arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. She has been released on conditional bail.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Following lines of enquiry, we are now asking local residents to check their bins for anything that may assist. We are specifically keen to locate a mobile phone which may have been dumped nearby.

“If you find something, please contact us immediately on 101 with reference 44240550396.

“Anyone with any information, including doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to make contact to assist our investigation.”