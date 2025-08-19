Teenage boy hospitalised with serious wounds to face and chest in scary stabbing involving three masked men
An investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old boy, from Worthing, was discovered in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, at about 11.43pm on Friday, August 15.
The teenager was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries to his face and chest.
Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “The information we have at this time is that the attack was carried out by three males with face coverings, who made off on foot along Wood Street.
“We recognise the concern this incident will have caused, and I’d like to reassure the community that they can expect to see a highly visible police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”
Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward -please call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 1782 of 15/08.