A teenage boy requires dental surgery after having his tooth knocked out following an altercation.

On Friday, April 4 shortly before 5pm there was an altercation involving two groups of teenagers at the BMX track on Grange Road in Gosport.

The police have launched an appeal for information and are looking to speak to three teenage boys who were seen in the area at the time.

The second boy is white, 5ft 6ins tall, aged between 13 and17, of skinny build, with dark scruffy hair and freckles. He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike Tech fleece.

The third boy was aged between 15 and17 and was wearing a pink Nike jacket.

