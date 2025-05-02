Teenage boy's tooth knocked out after being assaulted at BMX track in Gosport
On Friday, April 4 shortly before 5pm there was an altercation involving two groups of teenagers at the BMX track on Grange Road in Gosport.
During the incident, a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and a drinks can was thrown at his face, which knocked out his tooth.
The police have launched an appeal for information and are looking to speak to three teenage boys who were seen in the area at the time.
The first boy has been described as black, 5ft 7ins tall, aged between 16 and18 with dark curly hair. He was wearing black clothing.
The second boy is white, 5ft 6ins tall, aged between 13 and17, of skinny build, with dark scruffy hair and freckles. He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike Tech fleece.
The third boy was aged between 15 and17 and was wearing a pink Nike jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting 44250147825. You can also report information online - click here for more.