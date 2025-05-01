Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have pledged to crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Southsea and Old Portsmouth with a dispersal order set to come into place tomorrow (Friday, May 2) to tackle trouble spots.

The dispersal order covers large parts of of the south of the city including South Parade Pier, Clarence Pier, Canoe Lake, the Hotwalls, and the Camber following recent reports of anti-social behavior in the area as the spring weather heats up. It will be in place from midday tomorrow, until midday on Sunday (May 4) with the option of further extending that timescale if needed heading into the bank holiday.

The parts of Southsea covered by the dispersal order from May 2 to 4 | Portsmouth Police

The parts of Old Portsmouth covered by the dispersal order from May 2 to 4 | Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police explained: “The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

“Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. “Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

“Officers will be patrolling in the area, so please do come and speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.

“Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in the area should call 101 or report it to us online, if a crime is in progress, call 999.”