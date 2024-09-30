Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage girl has been sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder at a protest in July.

The 13-year-old girl from Aldershot, who can not be named for legal reasons, was a given a 12-month referral order at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Monday, September 30. Police labelled her actions as “completely unacceptable” and said the sentence sends a message that “actions have consequences”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest took place outside the Potters International Hotel in Aldershot on Wednesday, July 31 with around 200 people attending. Some of the group acted in a threatening way, including the girl, whose behaviour turned aggressive and she was seen violently kicking the doors at the hotel.

Assistant chief constable Paul Bartolomeo said: "The majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful, however the girl was part of a smaller group that chose to act in an aggressive manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we appreciate her age, the girl’s behaviour was still completely unacceptable and her actions caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers.

"This result highlights that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and it is a clear message that these actions have consequences.”

Today’s sentencing is one of a number from the protest at the hotel. Four men were jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Bowling, 41, of Broadhurst, Farnborough, and Clive Patfield, 60, of The Chantrys, Farnham, were both jailed for two years. Kieron Marney, 25, of Fairview Road, Ash, was jailed for two years and three months.

Perrie Fisher, 28, of Hillside Road, Farnham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and failing to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. He was jailed for 29 months.

There are also some cases which are ongoing. Alby Brannan, 18, of Winchester Road, Ash, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and is due to be sentenced on November 29.

Jamie Lee Turvey, 34, of Montgomery Road, Farnborough, denied the offence and is due to go on trial on April 14, 2025.