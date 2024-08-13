13-year-old girl convicted after violent disorder in riots outside hotel in Aldershot
A 13-year-old girl has become the latest youngster to be convicted for her part in the widespread riots after admitting threatening unlawful violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the offence that would cause a person to fear for his or her personal safety when she was with three or more other people on Wednesday, July 31 in the Hampshire town.
The youth pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after she was seen punching and kicking the entrance to Potters International Hotel in Aldershot during a protest.
She sat with her parents throughout the short hearing and a court official said she was granted unconditional bail.