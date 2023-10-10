Teenage girl attacked by group of females on train travelling between Winchester and Bournemouth
Detectives from the British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the incident which took place on the railway between Winchester and Bournemouth. The 17-year-old female suffered head injuries after being attacked by the group on September 9.
The force are appealing for anyone who saw that happened to get in touch. BTP said: “Detectives investigating an assault on board a train are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.
"Shortly before noon on Saturday, September 9, on board a train between Winchester and Bournemouth, a group of young girls were involved in an altercation. A 17 -year-old girl received minor injuries to her head after three young girls from the group assaulted her.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 405040 – quoting the reference number 2300106199.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.