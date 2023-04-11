Man arrested and four sex workers safeguarded after police bust at Gunwharf Quays

A 38-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of facilitating travel for another person with a view for exploitation and possession of criminal property after the early morning raid at a Gunwharf Quays address last Tuesday (April 4). It followed a warrant as part of the Operation Blue Island dedicated day of enforcement in Portsmouth.

The warrant was conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into the exploitation of sex workers in Portsmouth. As a result of the raid, four sex workers have been safeguarded by police while the arrested man has been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue, the force said.

Police operation in Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police spokeswoman said: ‘As a result of the warrant, police have spoken to and safeguarded four sex workers. We encourage anyone with information regarding exploitation of this kind to please report it to us on 101 or via our website.’

Officers, who were joined by The News during the raids, arrested a dozen suspects after using battering rams to storm premises in Gunwharf Quays, Paulsgrove, Buckland and Fratton, as well as one warrant in Chichester connected to the criminality.

As a result of the raids, suspected Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons, suspected stolen property and cash were seized following the dedicated day of enforcement action. Detectives from Portsmouth’s Criminal Investigation Department were supported by the city’s neighbourhood policing teams.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.