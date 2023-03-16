Detectives investigating the sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl have urged for the man pictured to get in touch – or for anyone who recognises him to contact the force immediately.

It comes after an incident between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday January 16 when the girl was approached by a man she did not know as she walked along a path that runs behind the commercial units in River Way, near to the Enham Arch roundabout, Andover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Rider in crash

Police want to speak to man pictured. Pic Hants police

‘As she got to the tunnel between the units and the river, the man grabbed her arm and forced her to touch him. The girl was able to break free and ran away,’ a force statement said.

‘Detectives have been carrying out various lines of enquiry since the incident was reported. They have now released two CCTV images of a man seen near this area at the time. We would like to speak to him as he might hold important information that could help our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you are the man in the images, or you recognise him, or if you have any other information on this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting the reference number 44230021013.’

SEE ALSO: Man attacked in street

Or make contact at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad