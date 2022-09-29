The young female was going for a walk yesterday morning when she was trapped by the pair.

At roughly 8.15am, the youngster was turning into Maple Crescent from Scotney Road, Basingstoke, when one man riding a bike rode up behind her.

A second man in a plain white van drove up next to her, grabbing her and trying to pull her into the vehicle.

The biker also attempted to push her.

She was able to break free and flee the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary have released descriptions of the pair involved.

A statement said: ‘The first suspect, who was riding a dark coloured bicycle, is described as being taller than 5ft 10ins. He had dark brown hair.

‘He was of small build and was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and had a stubble beard.

‘The second suspect, who was driving a van, was wearing a black beanie, a red long sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

‘Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries following this report and local neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols in the area and will continue to do so throughout the week.

‘We are now appealing to the public for help as officers investigate this report.

‘Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220395122 or by submitting a report online.