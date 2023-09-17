Watch more videos on Shots!

The fatal crash, which also left two other car occupants with minor injuries, happened at 9.30pm when a blue BMW 1 Series left a carriageway and sustained extensive damage. The accident happened on Hurn Road near Ringwood, Hampshire.

A police statement said: “Emergency services attended and very sadly an 18-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

Police appeal. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

“The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, one is believed to have sustained serious injuries and the other two are believed to have sustained minor injuries. Two men and a woman, all aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

“Road closures were put in place as the emergency services responded and for an examination of the collision scene.”

Sergeant Mile Gatfield, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young woman who sadly died, and officers are supporting her family.

“We are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to it.

“I would also urge anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage to please contact us.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures, these are necessarily to allow the emergency services to respond and for an examination of the scene to be carried out.”